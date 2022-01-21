Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was at Apiate to visit the affected persons following the huge explosion

The Vice President's visit was on Friday, January 21, 2022, as the explosion claimed the lives of over 15 people

According to Bawumia, the government will be supporting the affected persons and families

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, led a high-powered government delegation to visit Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.

The number 2 gentleman of the land visit came following an explosion at the aforementioned town on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Bawumia in his visit assured families and affected persons in the huge explosion which claimed 17 lives and destroyed several properties of government support to bring life back to normalcy.

Bawumia: Photos as drop Vice President visits Apiate; commends doctors and nurses (Photo credit: Facebook/Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia)

Source: Facebook

In a post on his official Facebook page, Bawumia said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I led a government delegation to Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region to commiserate with the Chiefs, people and families adversely affected by the explosion yesterday."

He donated assorted items to the affected victims who have been hospitalized.

"I handed over some relief items and also assured them that Government will take up, fully, the cost of medical care for the persons affected by this disaster and will do all in its power to bring a measure of relief for any loss including the provision of housing for the displaced in collaboration with the mining companies."

Bogoso Disaster: Mining company that was receiving truck reacts to news

Chirano Gold Mines, the mining company taking delivery of the truck that went off at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region has reacted to the sad incident.

In two press releases sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mining company indicated that they had been informed of the explosion in Apiate.

According to them, they were taking delivery of the explosives which were being transported by one of their contractors.

The presser which was signed by the Communications Officer of the outfit, Kwabena Owusu-Ampratwum, said the company was monitoring the situation closely.

Shortly after that press release, Chirano Gold Mines put out an updated one expressing sadness over the unfortunate incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh