Scheduled maintenance will disrupt power supply in the Greater Accra and Volta regions on May 13, 2026

Power outages will affect numerous communities from 9:00 a.m., with varying durations for each location

Emergency maintenance at the Ho Bulk Supply Point impacts key facilities and residential areas in the Volta Region

The Electricity Company of Ghana, in coordination with the Ghana Grid Company, has scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across two regions on May 13, 2026.

Engineers are set to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to dozens of communities in the Greater Accra and Volta regions.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has engineers working to address power disruptions. Credit: Ghana Grid Company LTD

Source: Facebook

The outages will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

Ghana Grid Company will also undertake emergency maintenance at the Ho Bulk Supply Point.

In the Tema region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:

Santor

Aunty Araba

Abgeshie Laryea

Nelplast

Kubekro

Level 400

Maranatha Church

Adogonno

Glow Lamp

Abrantie

Dan Adams

Basket

Community 17

Devtraco Estate

Koi Larbi

Lashibi

Community 19 Annex

Klagon

The six-hour outage will impact residential estates, industrial facilities, and religious institutions.

In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

Gyankama

Kitase Township

Oyarifa

Ankonam

Owusu Ansah

In the Volta Region, GRIDCo will undertake emergency maintenance works at the Ho Bulk Supply Point from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, affecting:

Trafalgar Hospital

Nurses Training School

Soldiers Barracks

Fiave

Daa Bra

Kpenoe

Takla

Hodzo

Food and Distribution

Big Market

Anlokodzi

Akoefe

Tokokoe

Tanyigbe

Hoviefe

Klefe

Ziavi

Microwave

Taviefe

Matse

Klave

Shia

Nyive

A separate emergency maintenance operation in the Volta Region will run from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, affecting:

Bame

Vane

Anfoeta

Amedzofe

Akome

Dzolokpuita

Kpedze

Fume

Ve-Dome

Golokwati

Energy Ministry shares plan to address dumsor disruptions

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Energy announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 transformers are expected to be deployed within the same period.

The second phase, expected to run from three to six months, will involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles nationwide.

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Amid the consistent power cuts, President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis.

The president assured a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.

His recent remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on April 19. The energy minister shared the photos on Facebook.

The Ministry of Energy announces intervention programme to address persistent faults in Ghana's power distribution. Credit: John Abdulai Jinapor

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that the intervention will involve replacing old and faulty transformers.

Mahama pushes for employment for NSS personnel

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama recommended automatic employment for a national service person who worked diligently during recovery efforts following the fire at the Akosombo substation.

He made the recommendation during his inspection of the facility on April 30, 2026, stating that commitment should not go unrewarded, stressing the need to reward professionals who go above and beyond in their service to the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh