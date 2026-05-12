Dumsor Alert: ECG Announces Maintenance Power Cuts On May 13, Tema And Volta Heavily Affected
- Scheduled maintenance will disrupt power supply in the Greater Accra and Volta regions on May 13, 2026
- Power outages will affect numerous communities from 9:00 a.m., with varying durations for each location
- Emergency maintenance at the Ho Bulk Supply Point impacts key facilities and residential areas in the Volta Region
The Electricity Company of Ghana, in coordination with the Ghana Grid Company, has scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across two regions on May 13, 2026.
Engineers are set to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to dozens of communities in the Greater Accra and Volta regions.
The outages will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.
Ghana Grid Company will also undertake emergency maintenance at the Ho Bulk Supply Point.
In the Tema region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:
- Santor
- Aunty Araba
- Abgeshie Laryea
- Nelplast
- Kubekro
- Level 400
- Maranatha Church
- Adogonno
- Glow Lamp
- Abrantie
- Dan Adams
- Basket
- Community 17
- Devtraco Estate
- Koi Larbi
- Lashibi
- Community 19 Annex
- Klagon
The six-hour outage will impact residential estates, industrial facilities, and religious institutions.
In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:
- Gyankama
- Kitase Township
- Oyarifa
- Ankonam
- Owusu Ansah
In the Volta Region, GRIDCo will undertake emergency maintenance works at the Ho Bulk Supply Point from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, affecting:
- Trafalgar Hospital
- Nurses Training School
- Soldiers Barracks
- Fiave
- Daa Bra
- Kpenoe
- Takla
- Hodzo
- Food and Distribution
- Big Market
- Anlokodzi
- Akoefe
- Tokokoe
- Tanyigbe
- Hoviefe
- Klefe
- Ziavi
- Microwave
- Taviefe
- Matse
- Klave
- Shia
- Nyive
A separate emergency maintenance operation in the Volta Region will run from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, affecting:
- Bame
- Vane
- Anfoeta
- Amedzofe
- Akome
- Dzolokpuita
- Kpedze
- Fume
- Ve-Dome
- Golokwati
Energy Ministry shares plan to address dumsor disruptions
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Energy announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts costing at least GH¢4 billion.
As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 transformers are expected to be deployed within the same period.
The second phase, expected to run from three to six months, will involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles nationwide.
Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns
Amid the consistent power cuts, President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis.
The president assured a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.
His recent remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on April 19. The energy minister shared the photos on Facebook.
Citi News reported that the intervention will involve replacing old and faulty transformers.
Mahama pushes for employment for NSS personnel
YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama recommended automatic employment for a national service person who worked diligently during recovery efforts following the fire at the Akosombo substation.
He made the recommendation during his inspection of the facility on April 30, 2026, stating that commitment should not go unrewarded, stressing the need to reward professionals who go above and beyond in their service to the country.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.