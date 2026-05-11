FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid on Sunday, May 10, in El Clásico to secure their 29th La Liga title with three matches still left to play

Lionel Messi quickly reacted after the final whistle by posting a celebratory message on Instagram that delighted Barca fans

Lamine Yamal won his third major trophy with Barcelona at just 18 years old., already surpassing Messi’s early trophy count at the same age

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Lionel Messi was among the thousands of fans celebrating FC Barcelona after the club secured its 29th La Liga title.

Marcus Rashford scored a beautiful free-kick as the Catalan giants defeated fierce rivals Real Madrid to clinch the league crown with three games remaining in the season.

Lionel Messi takes to social media to celebrate Barcelona winning another La Liga title after beating Real Madrid on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Photos by Indrawan Kumala/Adria Puig.

Source: Getty Images

The England international opened the scoring before Ferran Torres added a second goal with an excellent finish as Hansi Flick’s side cruised to victory in El Clásico at Camp Nou.

According to the BBC, both Rashford and Torres celebrated their goals by running towards Flick after the Barcelona coach lost his father earlier in the week.

Barcelona’s latest title moves them closer to record champions Real Madrid, who still lead the all-time standings.

The Catalan giants have now won 11 consecutive La Liga matches and opened up an unassailable 14-point lead over their rivals, Flashscore reported.

Messi reacts to Barcelona's triumph

Messi quickly reacted to Barcelona’s triumph shortly after the final whistle in El Clásico.

Around 20 minutes after the victory over Real Madrid, the Argentine posted an Instagram story that immediately attracted attention among Barcelona supporters.

In the post, Messi shared Barcelona’s official graphic celebrating the title success alongside the messages:

“Campeones” and “Visca el Barça.”

Fans interpreted the gesture as another sign of Messi’s strong emotional connection with the club where he built one of the greatest careers in football history.

Although he is no longer at Spotify Camp Nou, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to closely follow the club’s progress and appeared to enjoy the victory over Real Madrid like any other supporter.

Barcelona are crowened 2025/26 La Liga champions after beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal follows Messi’s footsteps

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal continues to follow in Messi’s footsteps at Barcelona.

At just 18 years old, the Spanish star has already won another La Liga title, securing his third major trophy with the club.

By comparison, Messi had won only one trophy at the same age, while Yamal has rapidly established himself as a key figure in Barcelona’s success.

Earlier this year, Barcelona won their first trophy of 2026 after beating Real Madrid 3-2 in the Supercopa de España final.

Following their latest victory at Camp Nou, the Catalan side have now lifted their second trophy of the year.

Messi breaks silence on Ronaldo rivalry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Messi has opened up about his iconic sporting rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, a battle that defined an era in world football.

The legendary duo dominated headlines for close to two decades, pushing each other to extraordinary heights.

With both superstars nearing the twilight of their careers, the 2026 World Cup is expected to serve as their final dance on the international stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh