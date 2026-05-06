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Ghana Cedi Ranked Among Africa’s Top-Performing Currencies in April 2026, Full List Released
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Ghana Cedi Ranked Among Africa’s Top-Performing Currencies in April 2026, Full List Released

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • Ghana's currency has grabbed the headlines after it earned high marks in a recent report
  • This comes after the cedi was ranked among the top-performing African currencies, taking the fourth spot, only behind Tunisia, Libya, and Morocco
  • Countries whose currencies also recorded a strong performance in the new report by Business Insider were Seychelles, Eritrea, Eswatini, Namibia, and Lesotho

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Ghana's currency continues to make significant strides, with its recent recognition coming on the international scene.

This comes after the cedi was named in the list of the top-performing currencies in Africa.

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana Cedi, Dollar, Goldbod
The Ghana cedi has been named among Africa’s best-performing currencies in a new data report by Business Insider Source: Ministry of Finance, Ghana
Source: Facebook

Data from the Forbes calculator, as reported by Business Insider on April 30, 2026, showed countries whose currencies recorded strong performance in April 2026.

With this, the Ghana cedi ranked fourth on the list of the top ten performing currencies on the continent.

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The data showed that Tunisia emerged first on the list of African countries with the strongest currencies, followed in second place by Libya, with Morocco in third place and Eritrea taking fifth place.

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The other countries that completed the list of currencies with strong performance in Africa were Seychelles, Eswatini, Namibia, and Lesotho.

Ato Forson hails cedi’s strong performance

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been very vocal about the performance of the Ghana cedi.

In May 2025, the Minister hailed the strong performance of the Ghana cedi, calling it a remarkable turnaround.

He noted that the cedi had appreciated by 16.7% against the US dollar year-to-date, reversing a 13.4% depreciation over the same period in 2024.

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana Cedi, Dollar, Goldbod
Bloomberg ranked the cedi as the best-performing currency in the world in April 2025.
Source: Getty Images

Bloomberg, for instance, named the cedi the world’s best-performing currency earlier in May 2025 after it appreciated nearly 16% against the US dollar.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ghana Gold Board, Ato Forson attributed the surge to a carefully coordinated policy framework.

He touched on the fact that stringent monetary policy by the Bank of Ghana, aggressive liquidity sterilisation, and prudent public financial management had worked in tandem to achieve this outcome.

In addition to sound policy, Ghana’s foreign exchange inflows from gold, cocoa, and remittances played a vital role.

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The Minister then said the softening US dollar amid global uncertainties also contributed to the local currency’s appreciation.

“Our foreign exchange reserves at the Bank of Ghana reached a record high in April 2025, surpassing targets set under the IMF-supported programme ahead of schedule.It will change how both the Ghana cedi and Ghana’s foreign exchange accumulation will behave in the future.”

Twene Jonas hails Forson over cedi strength

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based social commentator Twene Jonas commended Dr Ato Forson over the cedi’s performance against the dollar and major global currencies.

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The outspoken social commentator said the cedi’s appreciation against the dollar was due to Ato Forson’s strong economic management.

In a video shared on TikTok, the outspoken US-based Ghanaian described Ato Forson as one of the best finance ministers in the world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

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