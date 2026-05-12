ECG Announces Emergency Power Outage in Parts of Western Region

ECG has announced a planned three-hour power outage in parts of the Western Region on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, to allow for emergency maintenance works

The exercise, scheduled from 9:00am to 12:00pm, is aimed at improving electricity service delivery.

Affected communities have been advised to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the temporary disruption

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a temporary power interruption in parts of the Western Region due to an emergency maintenance exercise scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

In a notice issued on Monday, May 11, 2026, ECG explained that the planned maintenance forms part of efforts to enhance the reliability and quality of electricity supply in the affected areas.

ECG announces emergency power outage in parts of the Western Region. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

The company indicated that the exercise will take place between 9:00am and 12:00pm, during which power supply will be interrupted.

Communities to be affected

Areas expected to experience the outage include Mile 1, Mankesim, Mile 10/2, Badukrom, as well as nearby communities.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the company stated.

Residents and businesses within the affected locations have been advised by the ECG to make adequate arrangements ahead of the scheduled three-hour interruption.

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Appiah Satdium sang Dr Jinapor's praises so much that the Minister could only smile and say nothing.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh