Fight has allegedly broken out between students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sabah halls of the University of Ghana

It is not known what caused the fight but students are seen throwing stones, bottles, and other sharp objects at each other

The road was blocked and the female students were so afraid that they were heard screaming "this is very serious, this is very serious"

Violence has allegedly erupted on the campus of the University of Ghana as students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sabah halls fight each other.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog of owenghana, students are captured throwing stones, bottles, and other weapons at each other.

It is a very chaotic situation in the video as there is road blockage at where the violence was taking place.

The video was taken by someone who uploaded it to her TikTok account with the name Jemima Agyemang.

From the video, it seems Jemima and her other roommates were watching the fight from the window of their room.

They could only be heard shouting “This is very serious, this is very serious”, and at a point, they started running into the rooms.

Social media users react

The video has triggered massive reactions from social media users who have seen it, and they are not happy.

Some have complained that these same students will graduate to become leaders of Ghana.

Others say they should be allowed to fight as they are learning from the Members of Parliament.

Some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

