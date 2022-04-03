Ghana clinched two gold medals and silver at the just-ended 2022 WorldSkills Africa Competition held in Namibia

Two of the young competitors won gold medals in Mechanical Engineering CAD and Web Technology

Beautiful photos and videos from the presentation at the closing ceremony have emerged on social media

Ghana has won two gold medals and silver at the just-ended 2022 WorldSkills Africa Competition held in Namibia.

Two of the young competitors, Louis Morgan and Manfuki Yao Agbo, won gold medals in Mechanical Engineering CAD and Web Technology, respectively.

Ibrahim Adam won silver in Fashion Technology and Electrical Installation.

WorldSkills Africa Competition 2022: Ghana Wins 2 Gold Medals. Photo credit

Source: Facebook

Receiving the medals

The presentations took place during the closing ceremony of the WorldSkills Africa Competition on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

WorldSkills Swakopmund 2022 is the skills competition for the overall capacity building of WorldSkills Africa 2020-2022.

The team from Ghana

This year's contest saw Ghana's contingent compete against their compatriots from Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Madagascar, Zambia, DRC, Ethiopia, and one Refugee representing WorldSkills International.

The country presented competitors for Welding, Web Technology, Mechatronics, Automobile Technology, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Fashion Technology, Hairdressing, Electrical Installation, and Bricklaying.

In a Facebook post by Commission for TVET Ghana, seen by YEN.com.gh, the Ghana team has been celebrated for the achievement.

Read the post below:

