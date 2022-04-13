A claim by FixTheCountry's Oliver Barker-Vormawor that he was tortured while in detention has been dismissed by the Deputy Attorney-General

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has said the account by the social change campaigner of his experience in cells does not amount to torture

He has asked Mr Barker-Vormawor to provide evidence of torture that satisfies the UN convention against torture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A wild allegation by FixTheCountry Convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor that he was tortured in cells has been denied by Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah.

The Deputy Attorney-General told Joy News on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, that Barker-Vormawor’s description of the situation in the cell in which he was held for 35 days does not amount to torture.

“From what I have listened to, he is talking about a cell meant for three, keeping about 30. How does that amount to torture?” Mr Tuah-Yeboah asked.

Deputy Attorney-General (M) has denied claims Barker-Vormawor was tortured in detention. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

He suggests that Barker-Vormawor’s description of torture in cells does not satisfy the UN’s Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“He is not the only person who has been to a cell or prison facility," he said.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah said accounts of the deplorable conditions in Ghana's cells are not new but they have never been described as torture.

“We don’t have a 100% good prison and cell conditions in Ghana," he admitted.

He argued that resource constraints makes it difficult for every government to improve conditions in Ghana's prisons.

"What he has said so far does not amount to any aspect of torture,” the Deputy-Attorney stressed.

Meanwhile, a member of the social change group, FixTheCountry Movement, who was also spoke on Joy News after the Deputy-Attorney-General's remarks revealed Barker-Vormawor will soon provide the evidence torture.

Benjamin Darko said Barker-Vormawor "will address it himself in the subsequent presser, so I would like to leave that for him to do later which will be very soon."

Barker-Vormawor is facing a charge of treason felony for allegedly posting on Facebook that he would stage a coup if the E-Levy is passed.

He was detained for 35 days while his case was being heard at a Magistrates Court, but secured bail from a High Court on March 16, 2022.

FixTheCountry's Barker-Vormawor Recounts Experience In Rat And Cockroach-Infested Cells

FixTheCountry Movement's Oliver Barker-Vormawor spoke for the first time about his experience in detention, revealing that his cell was crawling with rats and cockroaches.

According to the social change campaigner, although his cell was designed to hold only four people, 30 detainees were held there.

The cell, he revealed in a Facebook Live event, did not have enough ventilation, had bed bugs, cockroaches and rats crawling all over for 35 days.

Barker-Vormawor Questions Why Supreme Court Judges "Failed To Exercise Their Intellect"

Convener for FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has questioned the intellect of the Supreme Court judges in one of his series of social media posts.

Giving a never-heard-before account of events preceding his bail on March 16, the social change campaigner disclosed that he planned to fight a more significant human rights issue embedded in Ghana's criminal justice system.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was dragged before a Magistrates' Court and charged with treason felony for a post on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh