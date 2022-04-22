Former President John Mahama has paid a courtesy call on Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to mourn with him over the death of his son

The former president posted on Facebook that he visited the televangelist on Thursday, April 21

The NDC flagbearer said his family and the whole opposition party felt the pain of the Heward-Mills family

Former President John Mahama has visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his family to express his condolences on the loss of their son, Dr David Heward-Mills.

Bishop Heward-Mills, the Founder of Light House Chapel International, lost his son in the United States on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

During the visit on Thursday, April 21, Mr Mahama said, “losing your child is a painful experience”, and said his family and the whole of the NDC, which he leads, felt the pain of the loss.

Mr Mahama’s visit follows a similar gesture by President Nana Akufo-Addo earlier in the week.

The cause of David Heward-Mill’s death is yet to be made public by the family, but the news grabbed national attention.

The 31-year-old son of the popular televangelist was a successful medical doctor residing and working in the USA.

“I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort, and love of the Almighty in these difficult times,” the president said on Facebook after the visit to the family.

