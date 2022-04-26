A report by the US government has said Ghana Police Service is guilty of many instances of human rights abuses

The report said torture and other forms of brutality are common features of the work on the police in Ghana

The 2021 report on the Ghana Police Service was compiled by the United States Department of State

A report by the US government on human rights issues in Ghana has cited the Ghana Police Service for widespread human rights abuses and impunity.

The 2021 report noted that significant human rights issues like torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment had been carried out by Ghana’s police.

The report stated that while the constitution and law prohibit such practices, there were credible reports that police beat and abused detained suspects and other citizens.

The canine unit of the Ghana Police Service. Source: Facebool/@GhPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The report also stated that impunity was widespread in the law enforcement agency.

Internal investigation and complaints processes did not effectively address reports of abuses and bribery, the report added.

“Corruption, brutality, poor training, lack of oversight, and an overburdened judicial system contributed to impunity,” Section 1 of the exhaustive report said.

The report said police often failed to respond to cases of abuse and, in many instances, did not act unless complainants paid for police transportation and other operating expenses.

The report also gave a poor account of conditions in Ghana's prisons.

It said although the government took steps to address corruption and human rights abuses by officials in the police, the problem persists.

Source: YEN.com.gh