Ghanaian seer Karma President has warned Destiny Etiko against further surgery, claiming it may cost her life

His bold prophetic warning to the actress has created intense reactions among social media users

While some expressed concern for Destiny Etiko, others were sceptical of Karma President's motives

Ghanaian spiritualist and seer Karma President has issued a public warning to Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko, claiming she risks losing her life if she undergoes any further body enhancement surgery.

In a video that quickly went viral, the self-styled seer made the pronouncement during one of his shows, addressing the actress's alleged involvement in cosmetic procedures.

Destiny Etiko, known for her curvy figure, has been the subject of long-running public speculation about whether her physique is the result of body enhancement procedures, a topic she has addressed on various occasions.

In early 2026, she spoke about her BBL and why she had to remove it.

Watch Destiny Etiko's interview in the YouTube video below:

Karma President, who has built a following through public prophecies targeting celebrities and public figures across West Africa, insisted that the actress has been involved in such enhancements in the past.

He warned her directly against going under the knife again, stating the outcome could be fatal.

Watch Karma President's Instagram video below:

Reactions to Karma President's Destiny Etiko prophecy

The prophecy has triggered intense reactions across social media, with many fans and followers of the actress expressing concern, while others questioned the prophet's claims and motives.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

ghanaian.duchess said:

"With Destiny, I think this is the 2nd time she’s got a prophecy about death, so this time she needs to seriously seek the face of God."

rinberrycass said:

"Thank God say no be my Destiny Etiko he dey talk about! He says na destiny Atiku."

officialblessingnwankwo1 said:

"May the blood of Jesus cover her and keep her alive for us. She will live to see her grandchildren in the name of Jesus."

nneomaukpabi said:

"God bless you for the prophecy, but my God will protect her, and she will live to testify to the goodness of God. God shows you for her to guide herself. Thank you."

_dj_galaxy1 said:

"This man is too funny 😁 😂why only see vision for Nigerians, I never see this man talk of Ghana's celebrities why 😂na only Nigerians day spiritual world."

chinmaprecious said:

"But, dem dey get mind to do all dis surgery thing. So, they no kn say e get negative implications... Nawaooh just to look good, better than others."

Karma President's prophecy about Beverly Afaglo resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Karma President's prophecy about Beverly Afaglo had resurfaced after her death.

The controversial Ghanaian seer stated at the time that gods from the actress's mother's side were bringing doom before her.

Karma President's resurfaced prediction about Beverly Afaglo triggered many reactions, with some netizens criticising his words.

Source: YEN.com.gh