Cockroaches are known to survive even the harshest of environments. In fact, there is a myth that cockroaches can survive radiation and nuclear blasts. People may then wonder how to get rid of these stubborn pests that seem to never go away no matter how hard they try to do away with them

Well, you're in luck! Consider these 4 simple yet effective ways to permanently get rid of cockroaches in your home.

Wash Utensils Immediately After Eating

As obvious as this may sound, it is very important to wash dishes immediately after eating if you want to get rid of cockroaches. This is because cockroaches love food scraps. They will gather around waste food substances and rubbish bins that have not been properly covered.

If you leave your dishes unattended for a long period of time, your home will soon become infested with cockroaches.

Sweep and Mop Frequently

It is important to sweep and mop your house frequently. Food particles may fall to the ground every now and then. If they are not properly disposed of, cockroaches will linger long at your home with hopes of feasting quite often.

Seal off Leaky pipes and Sewage

Cockroaches are known to love water. It is therefore important to make sure that every leaky pipe, open drainage and sewage are well sealed to prevent cockroaches from breeding. Make sure to also keep the water bowls of your pets clean and away from places where cockroaches are likely to be found.

Disinfect your Home with Listerine and Baking Soda

Listerine and baking soda are among two powerful home remedies to prevent cockroach infestation.

Mix baking soda with onions and leave it at a place where cockroaches are most likely to find it. When they eat it, the baking soda causes the cockroaches to burst.

Mix an equal amount of Listerine with water and spray it at places where cockroaches are most likely to be seen. This will keep them away.

