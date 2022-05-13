A vehicle belonging to the Ghana Highway Authority has been snatched at gunpoint in Tamale, the Northern Region capital

Robbers forced the two occupants of the vehicle out of the car at Jisonayili, a community in Sagnarigu before driving off

Police have since launched an investigation into the incident which they believe was carried out by a syndicate

Suspected armed robbers have snatched a government vehicle at gunpoint in a town within the Northern Region capital, Tamale.

The vehicle, a pickup truck belonging to the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), was reportedly robbed around Jisonayili, a community in Sagnarigu District after its two occupants were forced out.

Man fires a 9mm. pistol at a gun range. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A report by Joy News explains that one of the robbers pretended to have fallen off a motorbike and when the occupants of the pickup truck approached to help him, two others ambushed them.

One of the two people who ambushed the occupants of the vehicle broke into the vehicle through one of the car doors and ordered the occupants out at gunpoint.

The number plates were changed immediately and the vehicle was driven away by the robbers. The man who pretended to have fallen off his bike reportedly joined his colleagues in the car.

The report said the Northern Regional Police Command has already launched investigations into the matter.

Regional Crime Officer Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga said all the highway patrol units have been informed and the exits of the region have been closed.

“There was a robbery that was reported around 1 am when a Toyota Hilux Pickup with registration number GH 6207-20 belonging to the Ghana Highway Authority was snatched from the driver at gunpoint,” Mr Ananga is quoted by Joy News.

He added a manhunt has been launched for the suspected robbers who are most likely part of a car-snatching syndicate.

“We believe most of them are coming from since locations and going round taking vehicles like that because our high ways have been inundated with police officers, especially at night and so we see that they are not seeing their way clearly,” the crime officer said.

Car snatching on the highways is not new to the area. In January this year, a man in military uniform was arrested along with five others by the Tamale police for allegedly snatching cars from civilians in the community. The man in the military uniform allegedly gives assistance to the other five suspects to snatch cars from civilians on the Buipe Highway in Tamale.

Source: YEN.com.gh