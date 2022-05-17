Difficult tenants are the number one cause of headaches for many landlords in Ghana because they cause a lot of trouble

The rent advance of 1 or 2 years makes the experience with a difficult tenant quite burdensome as you are stuck with them for a long time

You do not have to fight with stubborn tenants. They are ways you can deal with them to make the experience less hectic for you as a landlord

Dealing with unreasonable tenants in Ghana is a normal thing. Many think that as far as they have paid for a place, they can do whatever they like. If you are currently dealing with a stubborn tenant, then consider these points outlined below to help you seek redress.

Speak With them

The first step in addressing an issue with a tenant is to speak with them. Some of them may have genuine complaints but may not know how to channel their grievances.

Speaking reasonably and amicably with them usually calms down high tempers and the two parties can come to a workable solution.

Get Others Involved

If they will not speak with you, then try to involve other people who are influential in the neighbourhood such as pastors, imams or representatives from your local government such as the Assemblyman or Member of Parliament.

Lodge a Complaint with Rent Control

If you do not make any headway after speaking with them, you can make a complaint with any Rent Control office near you. They will usually summon the tenant involved and try to settle the issue between the two parties.

Rent Control will usually do their own investigations and then take action.

Pay their Balance and Give Them Time to Leave

One other way of dealing with difficult tenants is to ask them to vacate your property. In Ghana, this means that you pay them the balance of their remaining duration of stay in your property and also give them time (usually 3 months) to find a place and move out.

