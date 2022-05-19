It is common for people to get roommates when renting a place because of the hefty rent prices of some properties

The problem is whether you will get along well with the person who will be sharing the room with you

Many people have gone on to become either lifetime friends or enemies with people they once shared a place with

One major factor that will determine whether you enjoy your apartment or not is the type of roommate you choose to have. If you are yet to make that decision, then you are in luck. Consider a few factors listed below by YEN.com.gh which will help you make an informed decision.

Same Shared Values

When deciding on a roomie, it is important to choose someone that you share the same values with. Identify what your core, non-compromising values are and have a discussion with your potential roommate.

If you realise that the two of you are not on the same page, it is best you part ways as soon as possible.

Prioritises Cleanliness

Cleanliness should be top of your list. You do not want someone who will keep dirty dishes overnight to attract cockroaches, ants and mice. Also, find out how often they wash their clothes or do general cleaning around the house.

You can decide with them how frequently you will clean the apartment and also split certain chores. Their response should give you a clear indication of where they stand with respect to cleanliness.

Takes Responsibility for Their Actions

A mature person should take responsibility for their actions. They should be able to do things that protect not only their interests but yours as well.

For instance, when they have friends over, they should be considerate of your privacy. They should also not allow their friends to borrow your belongings without your knowledge or express permission.

