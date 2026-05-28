A late-night fire outbreak at a school dormitory has reportedly left at least 16 learners dead, with dozens more injured

The incident occurred around 2:00 am while students were asleep, trapping some inside as the fire spread rapidly

Authorities and emergency teams are investigating the cause of the tragedy as parents gather at the school in distress

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

At least 16 students are feared dead after a devastating fire broke out in a school dormitory in the early hours of Thursday, May 28, leaving dozens injured and others unaccounted for.

The fire reportedly started around 2:00 am while learners were asleep, quickly spreading through the dormitory.

Police confirm the deaths of 16 students at the Utumishi Girls Academy in Kenya. Photo credit: Photo: Abel Moracha/Facebook

Source: UGC

Emergency services and school authorities were alerted around 3:30 am, prompting urgent rescue operations.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the dormitory door may have jammed during the blaze, trapping some students inside as flames engulfed the building.

Police officials confirmed that the death toll has risen from earlier estimates of 10 to 16, while 74 others sustained varying degrees of injury and have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities noted that the exact number of affected students is still being verified as search and rescue operations continue within the school premises.

Officers are currently combing through the scene and conducting headcounts to determine if more students are missing.

Parents and school officials have gathered at the institution, anxiously awaiting updates as the scale of the tragedy becomes clearer. The identities of those confirmed dead have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Some parents have confirmed that their children survived the incident, although many of the learners were said to be traumatised, with accounts suggesting confusion and panic as the fire broke out and spread through the dormitory.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh