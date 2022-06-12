Two Ghanaian doctors helped save the life of an unconscious man on a flight from Brussels in Belgium to Accra in Ghana on Tuesday, June 7

Dr Charles Ababio and Dr Diana Boakye responded to a call from a flight attendant to attend to the 'dying' man on the plane

Social media user Ike Sherdrack narrated the events before the two health practitioners jumped into action to save the man

Two Ghanaian doctors jumped into action to save the life of an unconscious man on a flight from Brussels in Belgium to Accra in Ghana on Tuesday, June 7.

Dr Charles Ababio, an Emergency Physician Specialist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Ghana, and UK-based Dr Diana Boakye, responded to a call from a flight attendant to attend to the 'dying' man on the plane.

Recounting the incident before the doctors coordinated to save the man's life on the plane, social media user Ike Sherdrack who was on board the flight said he heard the man's wife cry out after her husband became unconscious.

Photos of Dr Charles Ababio and Dr Diana Boakye. Source: Ike Sherdrack

Recounting the incident

''On the 7th of June on this flight, l heard a woman calling on her husband hysterically "eve toi leve toi" in French, meaning wake up wake up

''I turned and looked at the woman, then at the man whose mouth was half open and his chin against his chest.''

Wife's attempt to help her husband

Sherdrack recalled that the wife tried to straighten up her unconscious husband in his seat.

''Immediately the flight attendant, a middle-aged lady dressed in a red vest and a red skirt, rushed to the scene. She again rushed back then struggled for a couple of seconds to get a grip of the microphone then she announced if there was a doctor on the flight,'' he recalled.

Doctors respond to call to help

Dr Diana Boakye, who was sitting in the front roll of the unconscious man's seat rushed to him and began pressing on his chest. Not long after, Dr Charles Ababio joined his colleague doctor to save the man's life.

''The chest of the unconscious man was pressed by the young man repeatedly while giving orders to the young lady ... After a couple of minutes, I heard the two doctors simultaneously say "he is breathing now. He is fine".

The doctors suggested to the flight attendant to let the man lie flat on his back with oxygen, Sherdrack said.

After a few minutes, the pilot announced that the old man was now okay but the plane was being diverted from Abidjan, Ivory Coast to Palma, Majorca in Spain to seek further medical treatment for the man.

Before an hour, they arrived in Spain and the ambulance personnel got on board to carry the man on a stretcher followed by his smiling wife, prompting a standing ovation from all the passengers on the flight.

Read the full account below:

