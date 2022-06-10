A woman was surprised by her boyfriend during her graduation from the College of Education and Human Services of Montclair State University

A woman, Kathy Fevrius, was surprised by her boyfriend during her graduation from the College of Education and Human Services of Montclair State University.

While on stage to receive what she thought was a special honour from the faculty, her boyfriend got down on one knee.

Fevrius was told a "special someone" would be presenting her with the honour, but her boyfriend, Hendy Joseph, walked up to her carrying a bouquet and a ring, said People.

Photos of Kathy Fevrius and her lover Hendy Joseph. Source: People

Source: UGC

Proposing marriage to Fevrius

Joseph expressed love for her before getting down on one knee, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd that included 350 students and their loved ones.

Fevrius, who had a big smile on her face throughout the entire proposal, said yes.

Speaking with NJ.com, the graduate said that her boyfriend is so caring. Oh my goodness. "I love him,'' she said.

The couple will have a "planned engagement" ceremony at their church on June 25.

See the photos below:

Photos Kathy Fevrius and her lover Joseph. Source: People

Source: UGC

Source: YEN.com.gh