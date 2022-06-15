A struggling grandmother has appealed for help in the form of baby food items, clothing, and money for her late daughter's newborn twins

The aged woman is burdened with the responsibility of providing for the twin girls after their mother died not long after giving birth

Many people who commented on their emotional footage online expressed their condolences while offering to help the woman and the babies

A struggling grandmother has been left with an adorable set of twin girls after her late daughter passed not long after delivering the babies.

The woman, a peasant farmer who ekes a living from selling cassava in a village in the Central Region, disclosed that her daughter died two weeks after giving birth to the twins.

The Ghanaian social activist and philanthropist Freda Oppong, popularly known as Etwereso Hemaa Official, has appealed to her kind-hearted followers and the public to donate food items, clothing, and money to help cater to the babies.

Photo of the grandmother of the twin girls and Etwereso Hemaa Official. Source: Etwereso Hemaa Official

''Their other died exactly two weeks after giving birth. She will be buried on Friday, June 17,'' Etwereso Hemaa Official told YEN.com.gh in an interview.

''They urgently need soaps, diapers, and baby food items to lessen their struggle.We're appealling to people to donate whatever they have to help these babies.''

Narrating their plight in a video, the twins' grandmother broke down in tears as she begged for support.

The emotional moments in the video have evoked reactions on social media.

Please donate to the babies via MoMo numbers 0240400208 (Freda Oppong) or 0597393328 (Etwereso).

Social media comments

Audrey Erica Asare said:

''God bless you abundantly, sis. I can't control my tear. This is very sad. I will call you.''

Maa Abena commented:

''Hmm. I can't stop crying oh God hmmm it is well sometimes I don't understand his world how.''

Sarah Afrakoma Agyei said:

''Awwww, can't control myself.''

Shika Cleans commented:

''God bless you for the good work you are doing.''

Paulina Amankwasakyi said:

''I can t just hold my tears I have sent u something.''

Myzz Minat commented:

''The baby's cry got me crying uncontrollably.''

Nana Ama Toabea said:

''Losing a mom is a very sad thing.''

Catherine Olaga commented:

''Awwwww, this is soo sad am in tears kraa.''

