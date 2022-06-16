The Asogli State Council has said it sees journalist Paul Adom-Otchere as an enemy because he was a "great termite" destroying the roots of Ghana

The journalist had accused Togbe Afede XIV, the paramount chief of Asogli State, as insincere for returning a large ex gratia paid to him for his tenure as Council of State member

Paul felt that Togbe Afede XIV's decision to return the ex gratia that he was properly entitled to sought to give fodder to the president's enemies to criticise him as corrupt

The Asogli State Council has declared controversial journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere, as an enemy describing him as a “great termite”.

The Council has said in a lengthy press statement that, among other things, it was infuriated by the conduct of the Metro TV journalist following his comments about Togbe Afede XIV, the paramount chief of the Asogli State in the Volta Region.

The press statement was issued after a briefing with the press on Wednesday, June 15. The Asogli State Council said after monitoring the host of Good Evening Ghana for some time now, it is convinced that the journalist is not a man of integrity.

“Paul Adom-Otchere has publicly admitted knowing Togbe Afede XIV for some time now, visiting him from time to time and asking for financial and other favours from him. What a great friend Paul had in TOGBE AFEDE XIV.

“We the people of the Asogli State have tracked Paul’s attitude, his beliefs and style and identified him as a GREAT TERMITE working on the roots of our beloved tree, Ghana. The Asogli State is a respected Traditional Area and will not allow evil-hearted people like the kind of Paul Adom-Otchere to denigrate our KING and the 'Rising Star of this country'.

“We are therefore declaring Paul Adom-Otchere, as a result of his recalcitrant behaviour, an enemy to Asogli State”, portions of the statement read.

The full statement issued by the Asogli State Council is published below.

Paul Adom-Otchere criticises Togbe Afede XIV

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that the journalist had previously accused Tobge Afede XIV of insincerity for returning GH¢365,392 to state coffers.

The money was paid to the paramount chief as ex gratia for serving as a member of the Council of State from 2017 to 2020 but he refunded to the government. He clarified that the payment was unnecessary because he had been duly paid salaries and other benefits as a Council of State member.

He also explained that he returned the money because he disliked huge ex gratia made out to public servants. He has been praised by millions of Ghanaians for returning the money. Many admired him for what they say is a rare trait of a former Ghanaian public servant.

During an editorial on his popular Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, Mr Adom-Otchere took a different view. Subjecting Togbe Afede’s gesture to his “touchscreen analysis” he said the respected chief and business mogul should have also refunded unmerited salaries and transport allowance advanced to him during his time as a Council of State member.

