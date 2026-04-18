Thomas-Asante played a key role as a fallen English club completed one of football’s most dramatic returns to the Premier League

After years of relegation misery, financial chaos, and administration, Coventry City are back in the EPL

Brandon Thomas-Asante’s superb 2025/26 season is expected to boost his Black Stars World Cup hopes

Queiroz faces a major selection call as Thomas-Asante’s rise in England strengthens his case for Ghana’s 2026 squad

Brandon Thomas-Asante played his part as Coventry City secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The Sky Blues confirmed their place for the 2026/27 EPL season on Friday, April 17, 2026, after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Blackburn Rovers.

Bradon Thomas-Asante helps Coventry to secure Premier League promotion after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Friday, April 17, 2026. Image credit: Richard Sellers/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Coventry City secures Premier League promotion

It marks a remarkable turnaround for a club that has endured years of disappointment and instability since dropping out of the top division in the 2000/01 campaign.

Coventry finished that season with only 34 points, suffering 20 defeats as they slipped out of the Premier League.

According to the BBC, the club spent more than a decade battling in the Championship before suffering another setback when they were relegated to League One. Financial troubles deepened the crisis, and Coventry entered administration in 2013.

Now, after years of rebuilding, the Midlands side are finally back where many supporters believe they belong.

Their revival has been guided by former Chelsea star Frank Lampard, who has overseen an impressive campaign.

Coventry sit top of the Championship table with 86 points from 43 matches, enough to guarantee automatic promotion with three games remaining.

Thomas-Asante shines in Coventry's EPL promotion

Meanwhile, Thomas-Asante has been one of Coventry’s most reliable performers throughout the season. The Ghanaian forward came on in the 71st minute against Blackburn and helped his side see out the result that sealed promotion.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports writer Kofi Asare was full of superlatives for Thomas-Asante.

''I followed the game because of Thomas-Asante, and I'm excited that Coventry have returned to the Premier League. It helps our national team when we have more players playing in the top-tier leagues,'' Asare said.

Across the league campaign, the 27-year-old has contributed 12 goals and four assists in 29 appearances, according to Transfermarkt, underlining his importance in the final third.

Only Haji Wright has scored more for Coventry this season, with the United States striker registering 17 goals in all competitions.

Thomas-Asante’s fine form will also be encouraging news for Ghana. He missed the Black Stars’ friendly matches against Austria and Germany in March, but he is widely expected to return to the international fold ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

New Black Stars boss Carlos Queiroz is set to name his Black Stars squad in the coming months, and Thomas-Asante’s standout displays in England should strengthen his chances of selection.

5 Ghanaian players Queiroz could overlook

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined a list of five Black Stars of Ghana players that new boss Queiroz could leave out of this 2026 World Cup squad.

The 73-year-old Portuguese tactician is set to lead the West African side in the upcoming tournament in North America after replacing Otto Addo on April 13.

Source: YEN.com.gh