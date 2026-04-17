Retired Ghanaian footballer Charles Taylor has slammed Edwin Gyimah for publicly feuding with his family over his Obuasi home

In a video, the former Kotoko striker questioned the embattled player's decision to drag his family members to Auntie Naa's show

Charles Taylor also advised Edwin Gyimah to apologise to his elderly mother over some serious allegations he levelled against her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Retired Ghanaian footballer Charles Kweku Bismark Taylor Asampong, popularly known as Charles Taylor, has criticised Edwin Gyimah for publicly feuding with his family over his eight-bedroom house in Obuasi, Ashanti Region.

Charles Taylor blasts Edwin Gyimah for his public dispute with his family over his Obuasi home and urges him to apologise to his mother. Photo source: The Maki Blog, Oyerepa Radio, Darius Ember

Source: Facebook

On April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview, the 35-year-old ex-Orlando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members had contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him.

The ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, stated that he, his wife, and his children were now living in difficult conditions in Ghana.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he and his close family remained homeless and financially unstable.

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Auntie Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

On Wednesday, April 15, Gyimah accompanied Auntie Naa's team and police officers as they stormed his Obuasi house to evict his family.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah's home being stormed is below:

Charles Taylor slams Edwin Gyimah over dispute

In an interview with Angel TV on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Charles Taylor expressed disappointment with Edwin Gyimah for fighting his family over a single property.

He said the embattled footballer, as a former Black Stars player, should have made better financial decisions during his playing days instead of depending on a single property.

According to him, an individual of Edwin’s status should have owned at least three separate houses in Accra by now.

He said:

"If you play football abroad, you need to make better decisions because an abroad-based player is respected more than someone who plays football in Ghana. So, if you build many properties and later come back to reclaim them, people will assume that you are struggling financially."

"You shouldn't be pained when people call you broke because you have played abroad and earned a lot of money. I know that there is no abroad-based player with only one or two houses. The fewest houses they build are three from what I have seen."

"Some have built three or four houses, so when they are financially struggling, you can sell some."

Citing himself as an example, Taylor stated that he had built a house in his hometown purposely for his four siblings and does not sleep there whenever he travels.

He noted that unlike Gyimah's case, he would never reclaim the property from his siblings.

Edwin Gyimah's mother shares the alleged cause of her son's homelessness and levels allegations against his father-in-law. Photo source: Oyerepa Radio, Koforidua Flowers, GOAL South Africa

Source: Facebook

Taylor also criticised Gyimah for dragging his family to Auntie Naa's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show, stating that he should have amicably resolved his dispute with them in private.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak striker noted that the embattled ex-Black Stars player should not have brought the feud public to seek sympathy from Ghanaians and that he might face consequences for his decision later in life.

He called for Ghanaians to respect their mothers, stating that Gyimah subjected his mother to public discourse about her health problems and allegations of witchcraft.

Taylor advised the embattled ex-Supersport United defender to apologise to his mother for accusing her of being spiritually responsible for his struggles.

The TikTok video of Charles Taylor criticising Edwin Gyimah is below:

Charles Taylor's criticism of Gyimah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Young Money commented:

"Go and listen to the story carefully. He said he lost everything."

Iconzyfiack3 said:

"Boss, what you are saying is not right. Forget what you are saying."

Cherry wrote:

"God bless you, Taylor. The guy isn’t serious. You really spoke my mind!"

Apostle Emmanuel Odoom commented:

"Charles Taylor is speaking wisdom here. God bless you, Legend."

Edwin Gyimah gets house keys back

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah got his house keys back after his family vacated his eight-bedroom property in Obuasi.

In a video, the embattled footballer became emotional after regaining the residence following a long dispute.

Source: YEN.com.gh