The Toyota Voxy crashes represent less than 1% of national figures, according to the Road Safety Authority

The government has banned the Toyota Voxy from being used for commercial transport because of some failings

Voxy crashes are disproportionately high in the Bono Region, where they account for 14.6% of all crashes

The Toyota Voxy is under scrutiny following a ban on using it for commercial transport.

The Road Safety Authority cited safety concerns linked to the Voxy's design and illegal modifications as reasons for the ban.

Toyota Voxys are now banned from Commercial Transport over Road Safety Risks. Credit: Junko Kimura/Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

According to the authority, the Toyota Tsusho Corporation explained to the government that it does not manufacture left-hand drive versions of the Voxy or Noah models, given that Japan is a right-hand drive country.

The car was produced exclusively for the Japanese domestic market, but when brought to Ghana, extensive changes were made to its suspension systems by unlicensed operators.

The investigation revealed systemic regulatory failures. Section 58 of the Customs Act, 2015, prohibits the import of right-hand drive vehicles without Ministerial approval, yet over 7,257 such vehicles have entered Ghana.

The Voxy gained notoriety as being prone to road crashes. The authority has noted that Voxy crashes represent less than 1% of national figures.

However, their regional impact is disproportionately high in the Bono Region, where Voxy crashes account for 14.6% of all crashes.

In the North East Region, the figure is at 12.7%, and in the Western Central Region, the figure is at 11.0%.

Stakeholder interviews consistently attributed crashes to unrealistic sales targets that compel inexperienced drivers to speed.

YEN.com.gh lists some notable Toyota Voxy road crashes.

6 Notable Toyota Voxy accidents in Ghana and abroad

1. Toyota Voxy crash on Bechem–Techiman road

A Voxy was involved in a crash in the Ahafo Region, with two of the eight occupants found dead at the scene, while six others survived with injuries and were transported to Bechem Government Hospital. The vehicle sustained extensive damage, which was captured in photos shared by the fire service on Facebook.

2. Toyota Voxy crash on Gomoa Amenfi

In February 2026, a Toyota Voxy collided head-on with a Nissan Altima after a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre on the Winneba–Mankessim highway.

Citi News reported that all seven passengers and the driver of the Voxy suffered life-threatening injuries, while four occupants of the Nissan Altima were also hurt. A third vehicle with one occupant also crashed into the Voxy.

3. Toyota Voxy crash at Teacher Mantey

One killed as Toyota Voxy crashes into truck at Teacher Mantey GBC Ghana Online — March 9, 2026

One person died after a Toyota Voxy crashed into a parked truck at Teacher Mantey on the Accra–Kumasi Highway on March 9.

GBC reported that eyewitnesses said the Voxy was going over the speed limit before the impact.

4. Toyota Voxy crash on Accra-Kumasi Highway

A Voxy was involved in a head-on collision with another car at Enyiresi on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, resulting in 11 casualties. The fire service shared photos of its rescue efforts on Facebook.

Bystanders had already rescued the victims and taken them to Enyiresi Government Hospital

Preliminary investigations suggest the other car's driver attempted to overtake, leading to the collision.

5. Toyota Voxy crash in Eswatini

Voxy's have also been involved in road crashes on the continent. Zodiak Online reported thaat 41 year old indian National died in a road accident at Kanoro in Eswatini.

The Voxy driver lost control of the vehicle, which swerved off the road and overturned. The driver sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

6. Toyota Voxy crash in Kenya

Most recently, in Kenya, a fatal road accident was reported in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County, on March 22 involving the Voxy.

The Voxy en route from Nakuru to Eldoret collided head-on with a Prado. The Voxy driver died on the spot, while two passengers sustained serious injuries. The Prado driver escaped with minor injuries.

Existing Toyota Voxy safety concerns

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver previously opened up about the negative perception of the controversial vehicles.

He did not believe the car was inherently dangerous. Instead, he pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh