Lawyer Martin Kpebu has welcomed the High Court’s decision stripping the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of its prosecutorial powers

He said the ruling reinforces long-standing concerns he has raised about the conduct and governance of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

However, he noted that the matter may still take a different direction depending on the Supreme Court’s final position

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has reacted to the High Court’s decision to strip the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of its prosecutorial powers.

Speaking on the topical issue in an interview with GHOne TV on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Kpebu, who is a stern critic of the OSP, described the court’s ruling as a “sweet decision.”

Martin Kpebu welcomes the High Court's decision to remove the OSP’s prosecutorial powers. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

According to him, the High Court’s decision in Accra brings to bear some of the concerns he has been raising about the conduct of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, and some members of his staff.

“It’s a sweet decision, but please listen carefully to what follows. I say it’s a sweet decision because, look, whether the Supreme Court will toe the same line as the High Court or not is a different matter,” he said.

“It’s sweet for me because right now it brings back to the fore conversations around the Special Prosecutor, especially the misgovernance that’s gone on there, the things I have seen crying about, and, you know, all the back and forth,” he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

The High Court decision against OSP

The High Court on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, presided over by Justice John Eugene Nyadu Nyante, declared the OSP’s prosecutions void, affecting cases such as the prosecution of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Reports suggest the court held that the Special Prosecutor can only prosecute cases with the permission of the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine.

Justice Nyante made these orders on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, following a lawsuit challenging the prosecutorial powers of the controversial office.

The court also imposed costs of GH¢15,000 against the Special Prosecutor.

OSP to challenge High Court ruling

Meanwhile, the OSP has announced plans to challenge a ruling by the High Court which ordered the Attorney-General’s Department to assume control over all criminal prosecutions being handled by the office.

In a statement, the OSP insisted that the High Court had exceeded its jurisdiction.

The anti-corruption body further stated that it is actively pursuing legal remedies to have the ruling overturned as quickly as possible.

“The OSP states that it is taking steps to quickly overturn the decision of the court of general jurisdiction, since the High Court does not have jurisdiction to, in effect, strike down parts of an Act of Parliament as unconstitutional. Only the Supreme Court can do so,” the statement read.

“The OSP firmly assures the public that all criminal prosecutions it has commenced before the courts, and all criminal prosecutions it is about to commence, remain valid and will proceed based on its mandate under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), which remains valid and in force, as the matter has not been determined by the Supreme Court,” it added.

Deputy Attorney General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, says the AG’s Department will to take over the OSP cases as ordered by the High Court. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

AG’s Department to take over OSP cases

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the Deputy Attorney General (AG), had announced that the Attorney-General’s Department will comply with the directive of the High Court to take over all criminal prosecutions currently being handled by the OSP.

Dr Srem-Sai assured that the Attorney-General has no intention of defying the court and will take steps in the coming days to implement the directive.

Source: YEN.com.gh