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Shatta Wale In Line For Partnership With Education Ministry For Student Loan Trust Fund Anniversary
Education

Shatta Wale In Line For Partnership With Education Ministry For Student Loan Trust Fund Anniversary

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read
  • The Ministry of Education plans a fun collaboration with Shatta Wale for the Student Loan Trust Fund's anniversary
  • Shatta Wale's star power aims to boost student engagement and awareness in education initiatives
  • Minister Iddrisu praises the partnership's potential to shape students' futures and enhance Fund visibility

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The Ministry of Education is considering a collaboration with Shatta Wale ahead of the Student Loan Trust Fund's 20th anniversary.

The dancehall star held a meeting with Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu.

Shatta Wale In Line For Partnership With Education Ministry For Student Loan Trust Fund Anniversary
Shatta Wale In Line For Partnership With Education Ministry For Student Loan Trust Fund Anniversary
Source: Facebook

According to a statement on Facebook, the meeting explored ways to leverage the artiste’s influence to deepen public awareness and engagement, particularly among young people.

Iddrisu commended the initiative and highlighted that the initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen outreach and visibility of the Fund’s work, as it continues to play a key role in supporting students to pursue higher education and achieve their academic goals.

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Shatta Wale further underscored the importance of education in shaping the future, noting that the collaboration presents an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the lives of students across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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