The Ministry of Education plans a fun collaboration with Shatta Wale for the Student Loan Trust Fund's anniversary

Shatta Wale's star power aims to boost student engagement and awareness in education initiatives

Minister Iddrisu praises the partnership's potential to shape students' futures and enhance Fund visibility

The Ministry of Education is considering a collaboration with Shatta Wale ahead of the Student Loan Trust Fund's 20th anniversary.

The dancehall star held a meeting with Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu.

Shatta Wale In Line For Partnership With Education Ministry For Student Loan Trust Fund Anniversary

Source: Facebook

According to a statement on Facebook, the meeting explored ways to leverage the artiste’s influence to deepen public awareness and engagement, particularly among young people.

Iddrisu commended the initiative and highlighted that the initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen outreach and visibility of the Fund’s work, as it continues to play a key role in supporting students to pursue higher education and achieve their academic goals.

Shatta Wale further underscored the importance of education in shaping the future, noting that the collaboration presents an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the lives of students across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh