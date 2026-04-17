Buyers turned to platforms like copart.com and iaai.com in the United States for cheaper auction cars, while autotrader.co.uk in the United Kingdom offered cleaner, ready-to-drive options

Japanese export site beforward.jp continued to attract Ghanaian importers due to its reputation for reliable, low-mileage vehicles in good condition

Shipping companies like Grimaldi Group and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company played a key role in transporting cars from Europe, Asia, and America directly to Tema Port

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For many Ghanaians looking to import cars, knowing the right websites and the countries they operate in is the real game-changer.

Trusted car export websites Ghanaians can rely on for foreign vehicles. Image credit: Freepik, MoreThanShipping.com

Source: UGC

Instead of relying on middlemen, buyers now go directly online to source vehicles from trusted markets across the world.

Websites for importing cars to Ghana highlighted

One of the most popular platforms is copart.com, which operates mainly in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

It is known for auctioning accident, salvage, and used cars at relatively lower prices.

Similar to it is iaai.com, also based in the United States, where insurance auction vehicles are listed.

Many Ghanaian importers use these two platforms because of the affordability, although buyers must be careful and understand the condition of the cars.

From the United Kingdom, autotrader.co.uk stands out as one of the most reliable marketplaces.

Unlike auction sites, this platform lists cars from dealerships and private sellers, making it easier to find well-maintained vehicles with full history. It is a preferred option for buyers who want cleaner cars without dealing with auction risks.

Japan has also become a major hub for car exports to Ghana. One of the most widely used websites is beforward.jp, which deals in direct car exports. It offers a wide range of vehicles, from small fuel-efficient cars to SUVs and buses.

Japanese cars are highly favoured in Ghana because of their durability, low mileage, and good condition.

When it comes to shipping, companies like Grimaldi Group, based in Italy, and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Switzerland, handle vehicle transportation to Ghana.

They operate across multiple continents and deliver cars to Tema and Takoradi ports.

These websites and countries form the backbone of car importation into Ghana.

The United States offers cheaper auction deals, the United Kingdom provides cleaner used cars, and Japan is known for reliable exports.

Choosing the right platform depends on your budget, the type of car you want, and how much risk you are willing to take.

In the end, understanding where these websites operate and how they work gives you an advantage, helping you import a car smoothly without unnecessary stress or hidden costs.

A car dealer on social media explains how to import a car from the USA to Ghana on your own. Image credit: Getty Images, Baby Rev by Rev

Source: Getty Images

Car dealer shares steps to import car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian car dealer has explained the process when using online auction platforms, where buyers can search for and bid on vehicles they want.

Once the vehicle has been secured, the next step is payment, arranging a shipping line, and moving the car from the auction yard to a warehouse.

According to the car dealer, the vehicle can take about four to six weeks to arrive in Ghana, after which a clearing agent helps complete the final process.

Source: YEN.com.gh