Hervé Renard has broken his silence following his dismissal as Saudi Arabia coach, 55 days before the start of the 2026 World Cup

The 57-year-old had been on the brink of reaching a third consecutive tournament, having previously led teams at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022

Despite his exit, Renard remains on the radar of the Ghana Football Association, even after the recent appointment of Carlos Queiroz

Hervé Renard has spoken for the first time following his dismissal as head coach of Saudi Arabia, bringing an abrupt end to his second stint with the Gulf nation.

The experienced manager was relieved of his duties on Friday, April 17, after a mixed run of results, closing a chapter that once delivered one of the most memorable moments in World Cup history.

Hervé Renard speaks for the first time about his dismissal as head coach of Saudi Arabia. Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Hervé Renard reacts to Saudi Arabia exit

Renard’s return to the Saudi dugout in late 2024 came with high expectations after his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Although his side failed to progress beyond the group phase in Qatar, they stunned the football world with a famous 2-1 victory over eventual champions Argentina.

Watch the Saudi Arabia vs Argentina match, as shared on YouTube:

That triumph remains a defining highlight of his time in charge. However, his second spell did not quite match that high point.

Across 28 matches, he recorded 11 wins, six draws and 11 defeats, including a heavy loss to Egypt, leaving him with an average of 1.39 points per game, according to Transfermarkt.

Speaking after his dismissal, Renard struck a reflective tone when AFP spoke to him to confirm the news. He said, as quoted by Al Jazeera:

“That’s football … Saudi Arabia have qualified for the World Cup seven times, including twice with me,” Renard said on Friday.

“And there’s only one coach who has led them through both the qualifiers and the World Cup; that’s me, in 2022. At least there will be that sense of pride.”

Before returning to Saudi Arabia, the 57-year-old had taken charge of the France women's national football team, where his tenure ended with a quarter-final exit at the Paris Olympic Games.

Ghanaian fans are clamouring for Herve Renard to succeed Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach after the World Cup. Photos by Kevin Dietsch and Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Renard's Ghana links resurface after Queiroz's appointment

The Frenchman's name had previously surfaced in discussions around the Black Stars coaching job following the departure of Otto Addo.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) opted for Carlos Queiroz, handing the veteran tactician a short-term contract on April 13 with the 2026 World Cup in focus.

Despite that decision, sections of the Ghanaian public are still calling for a future move for Renard, regardless of how the current setup performs on the global stage.

Reactions on social media reflect that sentiment.

@jesse_legendary suggested:

"Please, can we sack Carlos and employ this guy."

@AmofaJr9 prayed:

"I hope that Carlos Queiroz will do his 4-month job and the GFA will negotiate with Hervé Renard."

@efoavugah reasoned:

"The Saudi mafia, we waaa. They waited for us to appoint a new coach before sacking him. Like that guy who doesn't want to date a girl and does not want the girl to date other guys too."

@IamTheoling summed it up:

"This guy is a better coach than the one we have appointed."

For now, Renard’s next move remains unclear. Yet, given his track record across Africa and beyond, it is unlikely he will stay out of the dugout for long.

Queiroz eyes 2 records at WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz is poised to reach two key milestones at the 2026 World Cup following his appointment as head coach of Ghana.

The seasoned tactician arrives as one of the most high-profile hires in Ghana’s history, bringing vast experience to the role.

Source: YEN.com.gh