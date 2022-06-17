A leading NPP member is not happy with the decision of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to investigate late Sir John's will

Hopeson Adorye said the Special Prosecutor is wasting resources to chase after a dead man's legally acquired properties

Mr Adorye thinks there are important corruption cases that need prosecution and not a will that was leaked online

A top member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, thinks the Special Prosecutor’s decision to investigate the alleged unlawful acquisitions of lands, houses and other properties contained in Sir John’s will is wrong.

The will and last testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, said to be a matter of court litigation among family members, was leaked online in May.

The will contained many houses, lands, and other properties. Many Ghanaians said the sheer number of possessions acquired by the late former NPP General Secretary and Forestry Commission CEO was evidence of corruption and state looting.

Wading into the decision of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to investigate allegations of Sir John’s ill-gotten wealth, Hopeson Adorye said there are more important things that should be investigated.

According to a GhanaWeb report, Hopeson Adorye, a former NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso, made the following critical comments about the Special Prosecutor on Accra-based Asempa FM:

“Funds allocated to the Office of the Special Prosecutor are not being used to fight corruption.

“People are in this country engaged in corrupt acts; the Special Prosecutor must arrest them. If [Sir John] was alive and found to have engaged in corruption and was being invited, no problem.

“Look at the number of corruption cases we have mentioned but no action has been taken. Is this what we want to use Ghana’s money for? That we waste our time on somebody’s Will being circulated on social media?” he quizzed.

Mr. Adorye also accused the Special Prosecutor of discrimination in probing the executors of Sir John’s will. He is reported to have said Mr. Agyebeng was targeting Charles Owusu, one of the two executors, for prosecution.

“Two people are the executors of the Will, Special Prosecutor should take all of them to court. Why has he singled out one person for prosecution? I sent my petition and it hasn’t been acknowledged. Pick and choose cases? If he does that, we will take him on,” he is reported to have said.

The late Sir John even willed one of his numerous houses to any future wife he may marry

Details of the leaked eleven-page will of Sir John show he also gave one of his numerous houses spread across Accra and other parts of the country to any wife he may marry in the future.

The leaked documents sighted by YEN.com.gh show he owned about 12 houses which he gave to different relatives, with one Michael Owusu, identified as his nephew, getting the largest share of the properties.

But a curious paragraph in the document of the late lawyer, politician and public servant is one that suggests he even made an allocation to a yet-to-be-married wife in the future.

