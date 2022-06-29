The Arise Ghana Demonstration has brought about a lot of drama in the last few hours as the event has generated a lot of controversies

An elderly man who took part in the recent demonstration got his eye injury during the event in a protest against the government

The sad incident circulated on social media as pictures of the unfortunate accident was shared. Netizens reacted to the photos

A Ghanaian man has been involved in an unfortunate accident that damaged his eye. The elderly-looking gentleman took part in the recent Arise Ghana demonstration.

The event, which took place on 28th June 2022, has been riddled with numerous controversies as the demonstrators had an altercation with the Police.

Photo: Arise Ghana Demonstration: Source: papakwesi_jr on Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Police reportedly threw tear gas into the crowd for unknown reasons, generating chaos as the protesters also threw canisters at them.

Numerous people have been reported injured, with the elderly man who got scared in the eye being one of the victims. He had his eye badly swollen. He shared photos of his injury on social media.

The photo drew loads of reactions from Ghanaians. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments of peeps who saw the photo. See Photo Here

george-kwarteng said:

Unfortunately this man will not be considered as a minister or CEO when Ndc wins power @GhPoliceService Next time target the real beneficiaries like Ablakwa , Sam George etc

Abdul Gafaru, NAALONWEE wrote:

Sad, there should be a national fundraiser for the victims of todays attack on democracy

PRICHADAVIDO commented saying:

Now the fight for freedom in our own land is at stake. Our own people are fighting us. Trying to dictate the pace. It's quite unfortunate

Johnystixs said:

Non of the World boxers can really punch had like this . I think the police had swallowed some drugs because Eii

Chaos erupts during protests

YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that chaos erupted at the Arise Ghana demonstration after Police fired tear gas at protesters on Tuesday afternoon.

An avid user of Twitter, @CalebAhinakwah, has posted a short video that captures the incident at the Kwame Nkrumah circle.

In the video, a protester could be seen throwing a tear gas canister back into a group of police officers who had formed a barricade.

Source: YEN.com.gh