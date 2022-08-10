Police in the Bono Region have been accused of robbing farmers of their bushmeat

Assembly members of Wenchi municipality disclosed this during a council meeting, where they outlined challenges to revenue generation

A police commander at the council meeting acknowledged that the harassment was unfortunate and said officers have been warned

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Police in Wenchi in the Bono Region have been accused of exploiting farmers, as assembly members in the municipality say they have been forcibly taking meat from farmers.

This was allegation was made on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, during a council meeting attended by all assembly members of the town.

According to a Joy News report, the assembly members said on market days, some corrupt police officers mount makeshift barriers on the road and force farmers and hunters in the community to give them their catch.

Bush meat and a police officer wearing a bulletproof vest. Source: UGC/@BUSH MEAT GH, @ghpoliceservice

Source: UGC

The police officers allegedly take grass cutters and rats, among others, before allowing the farmers to go.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Some [police officers] are harassing our farmers, especially when it’s market days...When you get to Woanse, those coming to market, have parked there as if that place is a police station...it has now turned to be a revenue generation point," one assembly member was quoted by the report.

The assembly members had been recounting challenges mitigating against revenue generation for municipal assembly.

They told the Municipal Police Commander, ASP Emmanuel Avudzivi, who was present at the council, to get his men to stop harassing farmers and stealing their bush meat.

He disclosed that the allegations have reached the administration, and police officers have since been warned to desist from robbing poor farmers off their bush meats.

“If a vehicle going to the market is grounded for some number of hours, [the farmers] lose their customers and farm products are perishable items.." he acknowledged that the alleged harassment by some of the corrupt officers was unacceptable.

Thieves Allegedly Break Into NIA Office, Steal Ghana Card Registration Machines

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that robbers have raided an office of the National Identification Authority (NIA) at the Asunafo South constituency in the Ahafo Region and stolen machines for printing the Ghana Card.

Member of Parliament for the area, Eric Opoku, disclosed on Monday, August 8, 2022, that although the burglary has been reported to the police, no credible leads about the perpetrators have emerged.

Mr Opoku, opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, told the local language radio station, Okay FM, that the NIA office where the robbery occurred has since been closed down.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh