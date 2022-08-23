A town in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality of the Eastern Region has been plunged into darkness

Reports say residents are sticking to their longstanding opposition to the installation of prepaid metres by ECG officials

The ECG has said the town of Nuaso will be reconnected back to the grid only when they allow the prepaid metres to be installed

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected another town in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality of the Eastern Region from the national grid.

The ECG was compelled to disconnect Nuaso Old Town from the grid because residents had allegedly rejected prepaid electricity metres.

According to reports, residents had vowed to harm ECG officials and their military escort who had arrived in the town to fix the metres. The ECG, therefore, decided to remove the entire town from the national grid.

ECG public relations officer, Sakyiwaa Mensah, told Citi News that the town of about 7,000 people would only be reconnected to the national grid when the residents accept the prepaid metres.

“We do not want a situation where we as a company would be piling on debt that we have not intended. This is how we operate in every other place…if [they] do not want the prepaid metres, we will disconnect [them] from the grid,” ECG PRO said.

The Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities were removed from the national grid for close to a month because residents had also rejected prepaid metres.

Residents suspect the prepaid metres would cheat them by providing inaccurate readings.

Soldiers accompanying ECG officials to fix the prepaid metres were compelled to shoot two residents who had allegedly been resisting the installation of the metres.

