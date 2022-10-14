Hundreds were affected by the recent Weija Dam spillage as many were left stranded in and outside their homes due to flood waters

About 6,000 people were exposed when the floods run through the community, with 1, 500 needing direct help from NADMO

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the Director of Inspectorate NADMO, Richard Amo-Yartey, said they provided relief items to the affected people

Hundreds in Ghana were affected by the recent Weija Dam spillage, leaving many stranded with their homes submerged by the flood waters.

Some areas that the floods from the dam spillage took over included the Weija Dam site, Oblogo, Tetegu, Ashalaja, and the road from Old Barrier to Ashbread in the Greater Accra Region.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) attributes the incident to the overflow of the Densu River.

Number of people affected by the dam spillage

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the Director of Inspectorate NADMO, Richard Amo-Yartey, disclosed that about 1500 people were affected by the recent Weija Dam spillage.

''About 6,000 people were exposed when the floods run through the community. But 1, 500 needed help directly from us.''

Relief items given to victims of the flood waters

When asked about relief offered to the people affected by the floods, Amo-Yartey said they provided food and non-food items.

''In this case, from our assessment, some people needed mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, and food. So these are the things we provided,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

