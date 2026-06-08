Trouble Carlos is trending on social media in the wake of a trending video he shared on his TikTok page

This comes after he detailed a traumatic experience, alleging he was nearly kidnapped at an event in South London

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Trouble Carlos

Popular Ghanaian socialite Trouble Carlos has left many people saddened after opening up about an unfortunate incident he claims to have experienced.

In a now-viral video, the UK-based Ghanaian disclosed that he was nearly kidnapped by some individuals on June 7, 2026.

Ghanaian socialite, Trouble Carlos, recounts a near-kidnapping incident during a party in Croydon on June 7, 2026 Photo credit: @Trouble Carlos, Facebook

Source: Facebook

Alleged kidnapping attempt on Trouble Carlos

The outspoken socialite, who appeared traumatised by the experience, said it all happened after he attended a party in Croydon and decided to accompany a young lady he met to her vehicle as she was leaving.

He said while exiting the building, he was approached by a man who aggressively demanded to speak with him.

According to Trouble Carlos, what started as a conversation suddenly turned chaotic as the man attempted to force him into a dark area where a waiting car was parked.

Sensing danger, Trouble Carlos said he ran back into the building where the party was held, met some friends, and narrated what had happened.

To his surprise, the man also followed him there and was later confronted, only to say he wanted to take a picture.

Trouble Carlos, said he then left the premises in the company of his friends.

In conclusion, he announced that the matter has been reported to the police and he is preparing to press charges over the incident.

"I am not the type of person who would accept an apology and let this slide. It has happened to me once or twice," he said.

Ghanaian socialite, Trouble Carlos, reports to police after escaping a near-kidnapping incident during a party in Croydon on June 7, 2026 Photo credit: @Trouble Carlos, Facebook

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video of Trouble Carlos speaking about the incident:

Reactions to alleged kidnapping attempt on Trouble Carlos

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have comforted Trouble Carlos, with many urging him to be cautious.

Adwoa Adepa indicated:

"God is in control in your life bro."

I'm your Destiny Unlocker stated:

"Masa, take good care of yourself wae, na we need you alive."

BB1 wrote:

"Though I don't follow you or everything you do here, truthfully I wouldn't want to see you harmed."

Joycelyn indicated:

"Carlos, please don't go to that area again wai. Stay safe please."

Dora Babe lamented:

"Trouble, please you just have to be careful because we care about you."

Bernard MacCarthy indicated:

"Something like this, you should report to the police immediately."

2 lynched over alleged kidnapping attempt

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that two scrap dealers were lynched in Ntensere on March 15, 2026, after being accused of attempting to abduct a three-year-old boy.

The incident began when a nine-year-old girl raised the alarm, claiming that one of the scrap dealers had put her brother in a sack.

Source: YEN.com.gh