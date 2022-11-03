A journalist has taken a swipe at president Nana Akufo-Addo for saying that money hates noise

Edem Srem Sai wants the president to remove the Bank of Ghana from the noisy and busy Makola area

The president told Ghanaians during his address on the economy to cut back on speculations that affect the cedi by saying jokingly that "money does not like noise"

As the economic crisis deepens, a Ghanaian man has reacted to president Nana Akufo-Addo's controversial statement during his address on the economy that "money does not like noise".

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Edem Srem Sai (@edem.srem.afrikanticha) said if the president's statement is true, then it is baffling that the central bank headquarters would be cited very close to the Makola market.

The heavily-guarded bank of Ghana headquarters holds the reserves of Ghana's cash and forex reserves. Makola is a busy area within the central business district that is home to various markets, lorry parks and is usually noisy.

Edem Srem Sai is a journalist and an expert in drone reporting.

Source: UGC

Edem, a journalist and drone expert, also attributed the cedi's rapid fall to the US dollar to the location of the Bank of Ghana.

"If money does not like noise, then Bank of Ghana should be relocated from Makola. There is too much noise there and I’m sure that’s why the cedi is devalued," the Ghanaian posted on Facebook.

His Facebook post has gotten some people in stitches.

One commentator said his post made a lot of sense:

"Edem Srem Sai Afrikanticha, I think you're making sense for the first time"

Akufo-Addo's Sika Mpe dede Criticised As Arrogant

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that in the president's bid to discourage negative comments about the fall of the cedi that could heighten speculations on the forex market, he said, "sika mpe dede" which is Twi for money hates noise.

During his address on the measures his government was taking to fix the biting economic challenges, Akufo-Addo said:

Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down."

The comment, which seems to have been made in jest, has been met with wild criticism and trended days after the address on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to bash the president for what they felt was an arrogant comment.

They felt the president's reference to noise-making was an attempt to tell them to suffer in silence.

