Friday, December 2, 2022 has been declared a public holiday in Ghana

According to the ministry of interior, the day is in commemoration of the annual Farmers Day observed every first Friday in December

This year's national event will be observed in the Eastern Region of Ghana, where it was held for the very first time

The ministry of interior has announced that Friday, December 2, 2022, should be observed as a public holiday in Ghana.

A statement signed by the minister Ambrose Dery says the holiday is in commemoration of the upcoming Farmers Day which is observed on the first Friday in December of every year.

“The general public is hereby reminded that Friday, December 2, 2022, which marks Farmers’ Day is a Statutory Public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

Ghanaian lady with blue dress stands by a fishing boat (R) and female farmers carry yams from their farms to the market. Source: Getty Images.

This year, farmers from all 16 regions of the country will converge in the Eastern Region to celebrate the annual event.

Brief History of Ghana’s Farmers Day Celebration

Farmers Day celebrations started in 1985 and was the first time the annual event was commemorated.

The day was instituted by the John Rawlings-led Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC). According to some accounts of the day, it was instituted to celebrate a 30% growth in the farming sector in 1984.

The feat was regarded as a major success because the country had been suffering severe drought in the early 80s.

67-Year-Old Ghanaian Farmer With Less Than GH₵4,000 In His Account After Working All His Life Weeps

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a 67-year-old man by the name Nana Kwasi Poku, has narrated how he has lived in abject poverty nearly all his life despite being hardworking.

In an interview with TV3 Ghana, the cocoa farmer who has been farming for close to 40 years, brought tears to the eyes of viewers with his story.

He said he was willing to sell out his farmland to be used for mining because of his low earnings.

"I have been farming for 40 years. I started since I was 27 years old and I have not quit since then, but I do not have GH₵4,000 accrued for all these years of work. I would consider selling this farmland to miners for mining if government doesn’t intervene," he had warned.

