Nurses at the Manhyia district hospital will lay down their tools from Friday, December 2, 2022

The mother body of all nurses and midwives in Ghana directed the nurses to withdraw their services until Ashanti Region NSS director Alex Opoku-Mensah has been dismissed

The Ghana Registered Nurses And Midwives Association (GRNMA) has said withdrawal of services at the regional and national level will follow subsequently if the governing appointee is not sacked for abusing one of its members

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has directed nurses at the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, to begin an indefinite strike from Friday, December 2, 2022.

A notice sent to the nurses and sighted by YEN.com.gh told the nurses at the district health facility not to provide their critical services until the Ashanti Region Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has been sacked.

The Ashanti Region NSS Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah, is captured in a viral audio verbally abusing a female nurse at the facility.

The nurse is alleged to have addressed the doctor at the facility, Opoku-Mensah's daughter, in a manner deemed inappropriate by the father.

He has since been suspended by the NSS management over the incident to allow investigations into the issue.

However, the GRNMA feel that the suspension is not enough as they direct their members at the health facility to withdraw their services.

But that is not all. According to the notice sent to all nurses and midwives in the country, if Opoku-Mensah is not fired after the strike by the nurses at Manhyia hospital, all members in the region will withdraw their services from December 6, 2022.

Three days later, on December 9, 2022, all nurses and midwives in the country will lay down their tools if Opoku-Mensah's dismissal has not been initiated by the NSS management.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti region chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association Jones Afriyie-Anto bas confirmed the action plan as contained in the notice to Citi News.

