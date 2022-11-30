The female nurse who was verbally abused by the father of the Manhyia hospital house master has been transferred

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has said the decision to remove the nurse from the facility is to ensure her mental safety

The nurse was verbally abused by the doctor's father for not addressing his daughter politely during a phone conversation

The mother body for all registered nurses in Ghana has disclosed that the yet-to-be-named nurse who was insulted by a doctor's father in a viral audio has been removed from the hospital where the incident occurred.

Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has explained that the young female nurse has been transferred from the Manhyia District Hospital to ensure her mental safety following the incident.

The nurse was verbally abused by the father of the doctor, the house master at the health facility in the Ashanti Region, for not being polite in addressing his daughter.

The doctor's father, a government appointee who heads the National Service Scheme (NSS) in the Ashanti Region, was heard suggesting to the nurse that her job as a nurse was because she read an irrelevant courses under General Arts.

“You envy her, you don’t respect. Are you a doctor? Who are you? Are you mad? Is the hospital yours? Stupid idiot.. that your useless nursing that you do, useless woman… Do you know who I am? I am the Regional Director of National Service Scheme. Some of you are under me,” were some of the invectives Alex Opoku-Mensah hurled at the nurse.

General Secretary of the GRNMA David Tenkoreng-Twum told Joy News that the nurse is receiving psychological support over the trauma she suffered after the abuse at an undisclosed location.

"As I am talking to you, we have removed the nurse as quickly as possible from the hospital. The said nurse is now being given psychological support to ensure her mental safety,” he said.

It has also emerged that the Opoku-Mensah lashed out the nurse because he did not like the way the nurse spoke to his daughter during a phone conversation between his daughter and nurse.

Earlier reports had claimed that the nurse had rang the doctor because of a dangerous prescription the doctor made to a child, but the Junior Doctors Association has said that claim was false.

Manhyia Hospital Doctor Did Not Make Wrong Prescription – Junior Doctors Set Records Straight

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported the Junior Doctors' Association of Ghana has denied reports that the doctor at the Manhyia District Hospital gave a wrong prescription for a child patient.

The Association has explained in a statement that the reports are utterly false and that the doctor did not even review a child on the day in question.

In the statement signed by the association's president and secretary, the junior doctors say the nurse approached the doctor to get her to remove a non-available prescription to prevent over-billing.

