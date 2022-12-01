The Ashanti Region director of the National Service Scheme has been suspended by the management of the scheme

The decision to suspended Alex Opoku-Mensah follows a viral audio in which he was heard verbally abusing a nurse of the Manhyia district hospital

The nurse had allegedly showed disrespect to his daughter who was a doctor at the Kumasi-based government hospital

The Ashanti Region director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Alex Opoku-Mensah, has been suspended.

The decision to suspend Opoku-Mensah starting from Wednesday, November 30, 2022, was taken by the management of the scheme.

Alex Opoku-Mensah (R) has been suspended as NSS director. Source: UGC, Facebook/@alex.opokumensah.5

A statement signed by Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, the acting Director of Corporate Affairs explained that the suspension is pave the way for further investigation into the alleged verbal assault on a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.

“Meanwhile, a committee comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme, the Public Services Commission, and the Ministry of Education, has been set up to investigate the matter and to submit its report to the NSS Management within one month,” the statement said.

Opoku Mensah will also appear before the investigating committee on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Nurse Who Was Insulted By Ashanti Region NSS Boss Removed Over “Mental Safety” Issues

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the association for all registered nurses and midwives in Ghana has disclosed that the nurse who was insulted by a doctor's father in a viral audio has been removed from the hospital where the incident occurred.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) said the young female nurse has been transferred from the Manhyia District Hospital to ensure her mental safety following the incident.

The nurse was verbally abused by the father of the doctor, the house master at the health facility in the Ashanti Region, for not being polite in addressing his daughter.

Reports say Mr Opoku-Mensah lashed out at the nurse because he did not like the way the nurse spoke to his daughter during a phone conversation.

Opoku-Mensah subsequently apologised for his actions in a short statement posted on social media.

