Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 49th birthday on August 15, 2026, with a heartfelt message to fans

The talented actress and TV host reflected on 25 years in the Ghanaian entertainment industry

Baby Maxin's mother McBrown used the milestone to announce the premiere of her new project, AMA

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nana Ama McBrown marked her 49th birthday on Saturday, August 15, 2026, with a deeply personal message to Ghanaians who have supported her across a quarter-century in the entertainment industry.

The popular style influencer wore four stylish gowns from top fashion designer to celebrate her birthday in grand style.

Nana Ama McBrown looks gorgeous in a spaghetti strap gown for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates her 49th birthday

The veteran actress and television host took to Instagram to share her reflections, acknowledging the highs and lows that have shaped her journey since she first stepped in front of the cameras 25 years ago.

She was candid about the difficulties she has encountered along the way, writing that she had faced "challenges and storms" that tested her spirit, but credited God's grace and the loyalty of her fans with keeping her grounded through it all.

The Instagram video is below:

McBrown marks 25 years in entertainment industry

Few figures in Ghana's entertainment landscape have enjoyed the kind of longevity that McBrown has built. From her early roles in Ghanaian film to becoming one of the country's most recognisable television personalities, she has remained a constant presence in living rooms across the nation.

Her post paid tribute to that relationship, thanking fans for "holding my hand for two and a half decades and trusting the Nana Ama McBrown brand."

The birthday message carried added significance as McBrown used the occasion to announce the premiere of her new project, titled AMA, making the milestone a celebration of both her past and her next chapter.

She promised fans there was more to come, writing: "We will continue to do more, create more, and give more to keep making you happy."

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaians react to McBrown's 49th birthday photos

Ghanaians flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the actress on her special day. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@_nanaabena1 wrote:

"Happy birthday my birthday twin 🎉🎉🎉 @iamamamcbrown"

@banda_trendz_1 said:

"Happy birthday to you my love 🎂🙏❤️"

@juliet_afia_nyarko commented:

"Happy birthday mummy 🎉❤️"

@charityvogel_ added:

"Happiest birthday 🎂 finest Queen 😍😍😍 more blessings ❤️🙌 BHRIMMM"

The Instagram video is below:

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh