Former president John Dramani Mahama celebrated farmers for their priceless efforts on National Farmers' Day

He thanked farmers for feeding the country and keeping industries running in a message on Friday, December 2

The former president urged the government to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously amid the nation's economic depression

The former president of the Republic of Ghana, HE John Dramani Mahama, has celebrated farmers for their priceless efforts that feed the country and keep industries running.

John Dramani Mahama's message to farmers and government

He urged the government to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously amid the nation's economic turmoil on the occasion of National Farmers' Day on Friday, December 2.

Happy Farmers Day! I celebrate all farmers on this auspicious occasion for their priceless efforts that feed us and keep our industries running.

With Ghana's economy on the brink of collapse, as proven by Rating Agencies through their unending downgrades, and the hardship it has brought to many homes, this is the time for the government to begin to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously, he said.

John Dramani Mahama urges government to prioritise agribusiness and support

The former president stated that it is the surest way Ghana can reduce imports, strengthen the struggling cedi and save the economy.

''I urge the government to prioritise agribusiness and support with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain,'' he added.

