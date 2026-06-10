The Electricity Company of Ghana announced emergency maintenance works scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2026

The exercise was planned to cause temporary power outages in several specific communities between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm

The state-owned power company expressed regret for any inconvenience the maintenance would cause to customers

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to allow for critical emergency maintenance works.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has released the emergency power outage schedule for Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In an official press statement released on June 9, 2026, the state management shared that the exercise is necessary to improve overall service delivery.

The engineering team scheduled the temporary outage to last for exactly seven hours, starting from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Communities affected by the scheduled power outage

A large number of specific areas and townships are expected to experience disruptions during the maintenance period. The management urged residents in these locations to plan accordingly for the seven-hour window.

According to the official statement from the power distributor, the specific locations facing the outage include parts of Praso township, Effutu, Jukwa, Abrafo, Heman, Assin township, Manso, Assin Kushia, Assin North, and Assin South.

Other affected communities are Yamoransa, Asebu, Edumfa, Fante Nyakumase, Fosu township, Briwa, Anomabo, Mankessim, part of Ajumako District, Ekumfi, Essueshia Eyisam, and surrounding areas.

The disruption will also impact vital local infrastructure and institutional installations within the operational zones.

The utility provider listed Brimso Headworks, Akaikrom, Police Barrier, Ankaful Junction, Mpeasem, WAEC, Yayaakwano, Wanyiwato, Ankaful Prisons, Ankaful Township, Abbina Township, Nkrotodo, Ntramua, Abee, and surrounding areas as zones to be temporarily disconnected.

Read the full seven-hour power outage details in the Facebook post below.

ECG redeploys old transformers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) unveiled plans to transfer old transformers that have been replaced under its ongoing upgrade programme to communities that continue to experience weak or unreliable electricity supply across the country.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the General Manager of the Accra Sub-Transmission Area, Francis Kofi Atsyatsya, explained that the initiative is designed to make better use of available equipment while improving power delivery in underserved locations.

Source: YEN.com.gh