The Christian Council of Ghana is lamenting the negative impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme on Ghanaians

The General Secretary of the council says the programme will affect the tithes and offerings of their congregants

Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose has thus reiterated the council’s position for the government to suspend the programme

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The economic challenges of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme are coming to the fore day in, and day out.

The Christian Council of Ghana has become the latest body to wade into the discussions over the controversial programme aimed at ensuring a restructuring of the country’s unsustainable debts ahead of the negotiations for an economic bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

L-R: General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr Cyril Fayose and some congregants at a church service Image Credit: @christiancouncilgh

Source: Facebook

Debt Exchange Programme Will Negatively Impact Finances Of Congregants - Christian Council

According to the General Secretary of the Council, Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, the programme in its current form will negatively impact the financial situation of the ordinary Ghanaian.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, Dr Fayose said the Debt Exchange programme when allowed to stand will have an impact on the tithes and offerings of congregants.

“Definitely. If members cannot get their coupons [and] cannot make ends meet, it will affect the tithing and also the offering. So it’s important that we fight for them so that we also get our share of the tithe.”

Christian Council Reiterates Earlier Position For Debt Exchange Programme To Be Suspended

He has thus reiterated the earlier position of the Christian Council for an immediate suspension of the implementation of the said programme to allow for more broad stakeholder consultations and engagements.

The position of the Christian leaders comes on the back of agitations by individual bondholders for their investments to be excluded from the programme.

The bondholders, some of who are pensioners say the programme will further compound their hardships and make life unbearable for them.

77-Year -Old Ghanaian Retiree Courts Sympathy After Video Of Him Lamenting Over His Bond Coupon Surfaced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the plight of a 77-year-old Ghanaian retiree had got social media emotional after he expressed his readiness to embarrass himself at a banking hall if that is what it will take for him to get his interest payment on the individual bonds he purchased.

In the video, Peter Kojo Nyasepe said he simply cannot imagine life without the support of the interest payment on the bonds he purchased.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh