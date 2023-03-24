A dietician has been slammed on social media by Ghanaians for saying that "momoni" has no nutritional value

Many feel Forzia Baidoo's comments on GTV recently is misplaced and an attack on one of Ghana's favourite delicacies

The reactions on social media range from funny to sarcastic with a few descending on the dietician a bit harshly

A dietician has earned the wrath of Ghanaians for comments deemed disparaging about their favourite food seasoning, known locally as "momoni".

The dietician, Forzia Baidoo, said recently during an interview with state-own GTV that "momoni", a salty, putrid and fermented fish, and its variants like "kako" and "kobi" have no nutritional value.

A Ghana Native Rice with Palm Oil and "momoni" (L) and slices of "momoni" arranged in a kitchen.

The dietician attached to Meridian Medical Centre in Accra further asked Ghanaians to ditch these putrid delicacies because they cause kidney diseases.

"They are all high in salt, so when you are consuming them, try to consume them in minimal amounts. They add flavour to the food but they do not add any nutrition to the food. They are dangerous flavours and cause a lot of harm to the kidney," she said.

Since the comments were aired on state-owned GTV on March 23, 2023, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to hit back, some very harshly, at the dietician.

Some have called her brainwashed, and others who claim they understand the science of cooking have also described Forzia Baidoo as a fraud.

Reactions on social media about attack on "momoni"

Many Ghanaians see the comments as an attack on local Ghanaian delicacies that have been part of tradition for centuries.

Here are some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh on social media:

Kojo Akoto Boateng felt the dietician's comments are total balderdash, and took to Facebook to say just that:

Nsɛmfoo sei

Richmond Pakorich Pokoo felt some people just hate "momoni" and "kako" for no reason:

"The hate for Kako and Momoni is huge. How can you tell we the people of Mankessim this story".

Juliana Yorke felt the dietician's priorities are misplaced:

"People don't have work to do eehhh. Boi, this too be issue."

Dela Arthur-Mensah said the flavour "momoni" gives to food beats any nutritional value

"But who told u we dnt know??? Na ebi flavour we Dey search no be nutritional value!!!"

Samuel Duncan said he cared less if the favourite local food seasoning has no nutritional value:

"Na who said we care abt any nutritional value. Take your nutrients and give us the scent kɛkɛ, we're okay..."

The place of "momoni" in Ghana

According to some nutritionists, "momoni" is Ghana’s version of "surstromming" which is popular among the Swedish or "hongeohoe" for Koreans and "Kusaya" for the Japanese.

One dietician even said Ghana's "momoni" is not as putrid as the three from Sweden, Korea and Japan.

"Momoni" is the name of the salty, putrid and fermented fish in Akan but has different names in other local languages and among other ethnic groups.

Delicious Ghanaian food recipes

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Ghanaian foods are described by many people as pleasing, savoury, and healthy.

It mainly consists of spicy soups and stews made of onions, tomatoes, ginger, pepper, and many indigenous spices.

Many dishes are relatively easy to make. You require locally sourced ingredients and traditionally made seasonings to create yummy dishes.

