Police have nabbed two people in connection with a viral video of stolen rail tracks and steel sleepers

The suspects Ibrahim John and Bashiru Ibrahim were arrested while transporting a huge quantity of rail tracks and steel sleepers to a metal fabrication company in Tema

Police said in a press release that officials of the company where the suspected stolen items were transporting the items before being intercepted would report to the police on May 2, 2023, to assist with ongoing investigation

Ghana police have arrested two people after a video of alleged stolen rail tracks and steel sleepers went viral on social media.

The rail tracks and steel sleepers belong to the state agency, the Ghana Railway Development Authority.

Police published these images showing the DAF trucks transporting the suspected stolen rail tracks to Tema. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

The viral showing sections of the metallic tracks which passed through a thick forest that had been cut by the alleged thieves.

A voice-over in Twi, mostly likely by the person shooting the video, seemed to be warning authorities about the damage done to the state property and informing them that the perpetrators would return to cut more of the metal.

Police announce the arrest of two people in connection with the theft of rail tracks

However, shortly after the video went viral, police released a statement announcing that two suspects had been nabbed.

Police said Ibrahim John and Bashiru Ibrahim were arrested while carrying some rail tracks and steel sleepers to Ferro Frabrik Ltd., a company based in Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Police said a significant quantity of metals used for trail tracks and steel sleepers were being transported in three DAF trucks with registration numbers GN 8501 - 15; GT 4705 -15 and GT 6707 -15.

The tracks have since been impounded and parked at the National Police Training School while investigations continue.

Suspects claim they have been contracted by the Railway Ministry

Police explained in the release on the arrest of the two suspects that they claimed their company has been contracted by the Ministry of Railway Development to cart the suspected stolen rail tracks and steel sleepers to Tema.

"Officials of the company who were not met at the premises of the company have been asked to report to the Police tomorrow [May 2, 2023] morning to assist in the investigation," police said.

Police said they have also made contact with the Ministry of Railway Development and officials of the Ministry.

They are expected to report to the police on May 2, 2023, to support the investigation.

