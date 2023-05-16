A High Court has ordered that the vehicle that Ernest Nimako, the ex-senior staff at First Atlantic Bank, bought for his now-estranged girlfriend should be kept in the custody of the court.

The court said the vehicle that was given to Deborah Seyram Adablah by the married man she was dating would be returned after the determination of a sexual harassment case that is being heard.

Deborah Adablah filed the case at the court alleging sexual harassment and other claims against the former Chief Finance Officer of the popular bank.

Deborah Seyram Adabla and Ernest Nimako's case grabbed headlines in January 2023.

The dispute between the former two lovers started, allegedly, after Nimako attempted many times to take back the car he bought for Adablah. Nimako claims Adablah failed to remain loyal to him.

The riveting details of their case, contained in the statements of claim filed by counsel for Adablah grabbed headlines and piqued public interest.

Nimako, who is also an elder at a church, resigned in the midst of the headline-grabbing details that were emerging about his love affair with the lady.

Nimako ordered to surrender car documents

According to a report by Starr News, Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu ruled on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the vehicle in dispute should be surrendered to the Registrar of the High Court for preservation. The ruling follows an application filed by lawyers for the man.

The lady had been driving the car to court as the case was being heard.

Both the man and his ex-side chick have been warned by the court against making commentaries about the case until the case is determined by the judge.

