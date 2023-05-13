Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw has been found guilty of breaking the law in a land dispute case

He has been slapped with a fine of GH¢100,000 for trespassing, and land-grabbing, among other offences by a high court in Accra

He has been ordered to vacate the disputed land and to pay GH¢60,000 in general damages. and GH¢40,000 in legal costs

A high court in Accra has slapped a fine of GH¢100,000 on investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas over a land dispute case.

According to a report by MyNewsGH, the court found Anas guilty of unlawful trespassing, land-grabbing and the use of police and land guards to intimidate the legitimate owner of the land.

The report explained that Anas was ordered by the court to vacate the disputed land and to pay GH¢60,000 in general damages. He is also to pay GH¢40,000 in legal costs to Adolf Tetteh, the man declared the owner of the land.

Anas asked to vacate Tse-Addo land

Presiding over the case, Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei ruled that Adolf Tetteh, who took the matter to court has provided enough proof that he owned the two-acre piece of land at Tse-Addo.

He told the court that the land was violently taken over by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his assigns in 2017. He also told the court that Anas trespassed on his land and illegally built on it.

Anas also allegedly used police and land guards day and night to brazenly deny Adolf Tetteh from the use of the land.

Anas, however, argued without success, that Tetteh’s claim of ownership of the land “was tainted by fraud”.

Court expressed satisfaction with evidence provided by Adolf Tetteh

The judge ruled that from the evidence presented to the court, he was convinced without a doubt that Adolf Tetteh was in possession of the land until Anas and his assigns brazenly entered same and started construction day and night with the help of police and land guards.

"The structures he erected on the land are clearly unauthorised. Any prudent purchaser is required to do due diligence before acquisition but in this case, the 1st Defendant [Anas] from the evidence did none.

Anas teams up with CNN for exposé on dangers of journalism in Ghana

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Anas Aremeyaw Anas partnered with CNN for the release of secret videos that capture the dangers of being a journalist in Ghana.

The video, which was released on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10 pm on CNN, attracted some negative comments on social media.

Some people on Facebook thought Anas the investigative report was not credible because Anas has become corrupt.

Many felt he hides behind his investigative journalism work to break the law.

