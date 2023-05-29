The chief of Nogokpo Torgbui Saba V has disclosed that the comments by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare that have kicked up a storm on social media have come to his attention

In a statement dated May 26, 2023, he said his office is deliberating on the matter and that at the right time, a firm pronouncement will be made

Agyinasare referred to Nogokpo as the "demonic headquarters" of the Volta Region, during a sermon last week

The chief of Nogokpo, a town in the Volta Region, Torgbui Saba V, has reacted to the headlines-grabbing comment by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare about the town.

The founder of the Perez Chapel International stoked controversy when he referred to Nogokpo as the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region."

Archbishop Agyinasare has been slammed on social media by people from the region and also by people who say they come from the town. They say the comment by the popular preacher is disrespectful and casts a slur on the ancestral worship practised in the town.

However, in a statement, the office of Torgbui Saba V, "Dufia of Nogokpo" said the agitations on social media over the comments by the preacher has come to the chief's attention.

"We wish to inform Ghanaians and the world that we are deliberating on the matter and the general public will hear from us in due time," portions of the statement read.

