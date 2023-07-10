Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has said God will not forgive those who deliberately destroy the environment through illegal mining

Quoting the scripture to back his point, he turned to Revelations in the Bible where a passage says God will punish those who destroy the earth

The comments at the programme organised by Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship in Kumasi follow his claim that powerful people in government are behind illegal mining in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Former environment minister Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has quoted the Bible to explain that those who destroy the environment incur the wrath of God.

The respected physician said it has been stated expressly in the book of Revelation that God will not forgive those who degrade the environment through illegal mining, for instance.

"The nations are angry, and your wrath has come. The time has come for you to punish the dead, and for rewarding your servants the prophets and saints who revere your name and to punish those who destroy the earth,” he quoted scripture.

A Galamseyer, an illegal gold panner, washes the soil to check as he looks for speck of gold in Ghana (L) and Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@ben.malor

Source: Facebook

The former minister and chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM) made the comments when he spoke at an event organised by the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship in Kumasi.

God put humans on earth to be stewards of the environment

Going deeper into scripture the famous heart surgeon explained that humans everywhere are charged with protecting the environment.

He said humans are not alone in the ecosystem, noting other creatures strongly depend on the environment.

"We are supposed to be caretakers of these things and we are messing up God’s things and we think we are smart, God is not happy with that,” he stressed.

He said he will always be part of the people who will boldly speak the truth about the degradation of the environment whatever the consequences and urged other Christians to do the same.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng recently grabbed headlines after his arrest and release by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over allegations of malfeasance during his tenure as chairman of the ICIM.

In media interviews that ensued, he said there was a deliberate attempt to get him to stop speaking the truth about the people close to President Nana Akufo-Addo engaged in galamsey.

NPP Bigwigs, and Jubilee House staffers engaged Chinese to do illegal mining

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the former minister alleged in a report that top government and party officials were neck-deep in illegal mining in Ghana.

He has said in a report that has gone viral that corrupt state and NPP officials recruit Chinese to engage in illegal mining.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report stressed that there is a well-orchestrated plan by corrupt people close to the president to make the fight against illegal mining unsuccessful.

CHRAJ petitioned to investigate Frimpong-Boateng's damaging report

Also, NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has petitioned CHRAJ over the contents of the illegal mining report authored by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

The report makes many damaging allegations against both government officials and top members of the governing NPP.

The petition wants CHRAJ to probe alleged violations of fundamental human rights, corrupt practices, issues of conflict of interest and abuse of public office.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh