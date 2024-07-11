Three Ghana Immigration Service officers were accused of stealing GH¢200 from a trader at Assin Fosu

There was jeopardy in Assin Dompim in the Assin Fosu in Central Region when three Ghana Immigration Service officers were accused of stealing GH¢200 from a trader's shop.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the personnel were delivering sachet water from the service's pure water factory to a shop when the confusion occurred.

The trader had reportedly complained of missing money previously and sought to trap the suspected thief.

Reports indicate that GH¢200, used as bait, disappeared from the money box immediately after the officers had offloaded the water.

A search was initiated, and the money was found in the officers' vehicle under a mat, sparking outrage.

People claimed GH¢20,000 had cumulatively gone missing and demanded it from the officers.

After tensions escalated, reinforcements from the Immigration Service were called to the scene, and the officers were taken to the police station for safety.

This comes amid concerns about the professionalism of security agencies as reports indicate the government is set to recruit 11,000 persons into various security agencies.

The process reportedly started on Monday, July 8, 2024, and financial clearance has already been given.

The Interior Ministry reportedly ordered the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 personnel.

This reported process has been described as a scandal by the Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga.

The Minority in Parliament recently accused the government of partisan recruitment into the security service

Interior minister bans immigration officers from escorting guests

YEN.com.gh reported that Interior Minister Henry Quartey had barred immigration officers from receiving and escorting guests at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to him, the act is unprofessional and prevents the officers from performing their duties as expected.

He said if anyone defied the directive, they would be dismissed immediately.

