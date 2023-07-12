A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a Toyota Camry on Wednesday dawn resulted in the death of the two people on the motorbike

The two people riding on the bike have not been identified, however, images from the scene of the incident that happened on the Awoshie-Pokuase road show one of them lying in the middle of the highway after the impact

An eyewitness said the motorbike collided head-on with the vehicle because it was travelling in the opposite side of the highway and facing oncoming vehicles

Two people riding a motorcycle died instantly after a head-on collision with a Toyota Camry vehicle on the Awoshie-Pokuase road Wednesday dawn.

The incident happened around 1:15 am on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The front of the Toyota Camry vehicle was damaged after the collision with the motorcycle. Source: Facebook/@dailygraphicghana

The Toyota vehicle with registration ER 290-20 reportedly crashed into the motorbike with registration M-13-GR 393.

"According to an eyewitness, the victims on the motorbike were riding on the opposite side of the highway facing oncoming vehicles," a Facebook post by state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper explained.

Serious damage to motorbike after the crash

Photos from the scene of the accident published on social media show one of the victims of the gory crash laying on the road as a few passersby look on helplessly.

The photos capture severe damage to the motorbike while the front of the black car was also mangled. The vehicle's windscreen had also cracked.

